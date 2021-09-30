Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 30, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 30, 2021:

There have been 585,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 495 cases from the previous day (302 unvaccinated, 36 partially, 115 fully vaccinated, 42 unknown). There have been 570,790 people recovered from the virus while 9,723 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,037,378 of which 19,128 have pending results.

Public Health Ontario will not be publishing statistics at 10:30 a.m. today is observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Today’s numbers will be released Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,620,137. The country has 27,819 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,953 in British Columbia, 2,697 in Alberta, 685 in Saskatchewan, 1,211 in Manitoba, 9,723 in Ontario, 11,369 in Quebec, 57 in New Brunswick, eight in Newfoundland & Labrador and 97 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,887 confirmed cases, of which 15 are active (no change from Tuesday) and 1,812 are recovered (three more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 416 cases (four active), Lanark County West 421 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 224 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville East 387 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 210 cases (one active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 34 cases Wednesday – six in Prescott-Russell, five in SD&G and 23 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,330 confirmed cases, of which 182 are active (22 more than Tuesday) and 5,034 are resolved (11 more than Tuesday). There was one more death reported Wednesday, bringing the number to 114. There are nine people in hospital and four in the ICU (no changes from Tuesday). There are 11 institutional outbreaks (three more than Tuesday)(nine schools and two institutional at Heritage Heights and Cornwall Community Hospital). Testing increased 433 to 159,059. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,150 cases (36 active), SD&G 1,244 cases (27 active), Cornwall 1,543 cases (107 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports one new case Wednesday: 416 total cases, 14 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,742,456 (+38,297, last update Sept. 29); EOHU 310,850 (last update Sept. 29, +705 from previous update Sept. 28); LGL 145,254 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 136,562 with second doses (last update Sept. 21, +1,511 first doses, +1,404 second doses since previous update Sept. 14).

The NDP is calling on Premier Doug Ford to make sure businesses follow the proof of vaccination rules. It follows a Toronto Star report that hundreds of businesses are openly defying the rules and refusing to do the required checks.

Pfizer shots are being recommended for people 18 to 24 years old after increased cases of people experiencing a rare heart condition after taking the Moderna vaccine. During the summer months, the rate of heart inflammation cases was around one in 5,000 during second doses for that age group. For Pfizer, it was one in 28,000.

The Canadian Medical Association is calling for lockdowns in Alberta and Saskatchewan to protect the health care system being taxed by COVID-19 cases.

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his MPs will need to be vaccinated or stay home one Parliament begins. Yves-Francois Blanchet also made it clear he doesn’t want a hybrid session like it was before the election.

Some U.S. health care facilities are giving their employees panic buttons that they can activate if they are harassed or attacked by people upset with COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines. In Idaho, nurses say they won’t go to the grocery store unless they’ve changed out of their scrubs first.

Italy’s premier says it’s vaccination policy is a key ingredient that has led to an economic growth forecast of six per cent this year.

