Hunt camp burned down near South Mountain

Posted on September 30, 2021 by in News, North Grenville // 0 Comments

North Grenville OPP are looking to identify this person who was seen near a North Grenville hunt camp that burned to the ground on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. They are considered a person of interest. (OPP via Newswatch Group)

NORTH GRENVILLE – Police are looking to identify a person of interest after a fire at a hunting camp in North Grenville, southwest of South Mountain.

Police say it happened on Latimer Road Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25), which is right near the municipal border with North Dundas.

North Grenville firefighters fought the fire but were unable to save the building.

North Grenville OPP say the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information on the person of interest should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

North Grenville OPP are looking to identify this person who was seen near a North Grenville hunt camp that burned to the ground on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. They are considered a person of interest. (OPP via Newswatch Group)

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.