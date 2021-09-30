Hunt camp burned down near South Mountain

NORTH GRENVILLE – Police are looking to identify a person of interest after a fire at a hunting camp in North Grenville, southwest of South Mountain.

Police say it happened on Latimer Road Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25), which is right near the municipal border with North Dundas.

North Grenville firefighters fought the fire but were unable to save the building.

North Grenville OPP say the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information on the person of interest should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.