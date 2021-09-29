COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 29, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 495** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 302 none, 36 partial, 115 full, 42 unknown), bringing the total to 585,502. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 570,790 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,723 people have died (eight more than Tuesday).

There are 292 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 172 in ICU and 123 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,037,378 (36,404 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 19,128.

Ontario has administered 21,742,456 vaccine doses (38,297 more than Tuesday), 10,517,103 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (33), Toronto (107), York Region (35) and Ottawa (39) account for 214 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be publishing daily statistics Thursday is observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Thursday’s numbers will be released Friday at 10:30 a.m.