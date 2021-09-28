Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 28, 2021:

There have been 584,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 613 cases from the previous day (350 unvaccinated, 35 partially, 159 fully vaccinated, 69 unknown). There have been 569,211 people recovered from the virus while 9,704 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,977,189 of which 9,306 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,612,368. The country has 27,699 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, two in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,940 in British Columbia, 2,645 in Alberta, 672 in Saskatchewan, 1,209 in Manitoba, 9,704 in Ontario, 11,356 in Quebec, 54 in New Brunswick, eight in Newfoundland & Labrador and 96 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added seven cases Monday to bring the regional total to 1,883 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (no change from Friday) and 1,807 are recovered (seven more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are three people in hospital (no change from Friday), zero in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and zero on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 415 cases (five active), Lanark County West 421 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 222 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 387 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville West 209 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 74 cases over the weekend – 17 in Prescott-Russell, 12 in SD&G and 45 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Monday to 5,292 confirmed cases, of which 193 are active (19 more than Friday) and 4,986 are resolved (55 more than Friday). The number of deaths is 113. There are eight people in hospital (one more than Friday) and four in the ICU (two more than Friday). There are eight institutional outbreaks (one more than Friday)(six schools, one daycare and one at the Cornwall Community Hospital). Testing increased 644 to 158,062. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,143 cases (45 active), SD&G 1,238 cases (24 active), Cornwall 1,518 cases (112 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports five new cases Monday: 412 total cases, 15 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,672,304 (+20,454, last update Sept. 27); EOHU 309,573 (last update Sept. 27, +1,181 from previous update Sept. 24); LGL 145,254 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 136,562 with second doses (last update Sept. 21, +1,511 first doses, +1,404 second doses since previous update Sept. 14).

EOHU’s medical officer of health says Cornwall “likely” has the highest per capita average number of cases in the province. Read that story on our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, by clicking here.

One month after it closed, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has reopened its call center. It says it’s due to an increase in calls. The center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-844-369-1234 to help with COVID-19 vaccine bookings and getting their proof of vaccinations. The call center had closed Aug. 27.

Ontario Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod announced $100 million Monday in a new Tourism Recovery Program to help stabilize the sector as it recovers from COVID-19. The program will target for-profit businesses in attractions, lodging and leisure travel, such as boat tours, ski centers cinemas, drive-in theaters and water parks. The province will take applications until Oct. 13.

Late Sunday night, the Upper Canada school board confirmed more COVID-19 cases at CCVS, Bridgewood and Eamer’s Corners Public School – all in Cornwall. The board says the individuals at Eamer’s Corners were not at school when they were infectious. All school are running normally. More cases were confirmed Monday night at Viscount Alexander and Central Public School in Cornwall.

Saskatchewan has 289 people in hospital with COVID-19 – the most since the pandemic began. Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has spoken with her provincial counterpart to offer support.

After holding off the fourth wave for months with public health measures like masking, Manitoba is clearly into it now, according to health officials. Since Thursday, the province has had nearly 400 new cases.

Hockey Canada has cancelled the World Junior A Challenge due to the ongoing pandemic. It’s the second year in a row the event has been shelved. Cornwall was supposed to host the tournament, which was scheduled for mid-December.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.