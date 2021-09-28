COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 28, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 466** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 277 none, 27 partial, 119 full, 43 unknown), bringing the total to 585,007. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 570,030 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,715 people have died (11 more than Monday; nine new deaths, two old cases as part of data clean-up).

There are 315 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 180 in ICU and 127 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,000,974 (23,785 more than Monday) and results are pending for 19,835.

Ontario has administered 21,704,159 vaccine doses (31,855 more than Monday), 10,493,722 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (39), Toronto (138), York Region (21) and Ottawa (31) account for 229 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.