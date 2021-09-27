COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 613** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 350 none, 35 partial, 159 full, 69 unknown), bringing the total to 584,541. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 569,211 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,704 people have died (no new deaths since Sunday).

There are 186 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 184 in ICU and 130 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 17,977,189 (22,633 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 9,306.

Ontario has administered 21,672,304 vaccine doses (20,454 more than Sunday), 10,474,837 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (70), Toronto (117), York Region (48) and Ottawa (41) account for 276 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.