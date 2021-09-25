COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 25, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 640** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 370 none, 46 partial, 155 full, 69 unknown), bringing the total to 583,275. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 567,994 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,698 people have died (10 more than Friday; six new deaths, four old cases from data clean-up).

There are 323 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 178 in ICU and 128 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 17,923,493 (33,303 more than Friday) and results are pending for 17,275.

Ontario has administered 21,614,205 vaccine doses (47,871 more than Friday), 10,437,551 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (69), Toronto (113), York Region (58) and Ottawa (50) account for 290 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.