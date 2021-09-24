COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 24, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 727** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 447 none, 56 partial, 170 full, 54 unknown), bringing the total to 582,635. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 567,200 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,688 people have died (11 more than Thursday; eight new deaths, three old cases from data clean-up).

There are 308 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 193 in ICU and 134 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,890,190 (36,855 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 17,809.

Ontario has administered 21,566,334 vaccine doses (46,550 more than Thursday), 10,406,874 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (83), Toronto (144), York Region (54) and Ottawa (70) account for 351 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.