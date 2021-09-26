COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 26, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 653** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 398 none, 39 partial, 154 full, 62 unknown), bringing the total to 583,928. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 568,633 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,704 people have died (six more than Saturday; three new deaths, three old cases from data clean-up).

There are 198 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 177 in ICU and 127 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 17,954,556 (31,063 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 11,512.

Ontario has administered 21,651,850 vaccine doses (37,645 more than Saturday), 10,461,784 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (55), Toronto (109), York Region (41) and Ottawa (71) account for 276 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.