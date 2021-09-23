Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday September 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, September 23, 2021:

There have been 581,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 463 cases from the previous day (278 unvaccinated, 21 partially, 131 fully vaccinated, 33 unknown). There have been 565,710 people recovered from the virus while 9,670 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,815,705 of which 19,259 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,589,602. The country has 27,537 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, two in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,910 in British Columbia, 2,594 in Alberta, 651 in Saskatchewan, 1,207 in Manitoba, 9,670 in Ontario, 11,340 in Quebec, 49 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,870 confirmed cases, of which 20 are active (three fewer than Tuesday) and 1,790 are recovered (five more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital, both in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 410 cases (nine active), Lanark County West 420 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 219 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 384 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville West 209 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 20 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 24 cases Wednesday – one in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and 21 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,158 confirmed cases, of which 144 are active (seven more than Tuesday) and 4,901 are resolved (17 more than Tuesday). The number of deaths is 113. There are six people in hospital (no change from Tuesday) and one in the ICU (no change). There are five institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 589 to 156,160. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,113 cases (32 active), SD&G 1,218 cases (19 active), Cornwall 1,434 cases (81 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports four new cases Wednesday: 401 total cases, 18 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,475,030 (+40,596, last update Sept. 22); EOHU 306,182 (last update Sept. 22, +731 from previous update Sept. 21); LGL 145,254 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 136,562 with second doses (last update Sept. 21, +1,511 first doses, +1,404 second doses since previous update Sept. 14).

Vaccine doses are on pause to Canada for the near future as federal officials say the provinces are no longer requesting new doses by the end of August. The country already has a stockpile of nearly 19 million doses.

There are 140 workers on unpaid leave at Windsor Regional Hospital as they have not received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those employees will have until Oct. 7 to do so or they will be terminated or have privileges suspended.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is hoping for swift passage of a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests near schools and hospitals, which he expects to table today (Thursday). A legal expert says if the law is challenged the province would have to prove it doesn’t infringe too much on the right to peaceful assembly. Quebec already has a law banning protests near abortion clinics that has been in effect for five years.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is under growing pressure to resign as the province deals with the COVID-19 crisis. Over 300 patients are in ICUs across Alberta. The province has called on the Canadian military for help.

COVID-19 has been a boon for birds. New research show that quieter roads and airport runways have brought back birds to those areas. University of Manitoba scientists reviewed millions of sightings posted on bird sighting website.

