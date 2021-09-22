COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 463** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 278 none, 21 partial, 131 full, 33 unknown), bringing the total to 581,231. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 565,710 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,670 people have died (seven more than Tuesday).

There are 299 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 187 in ICU and 130 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,815,705 (39,092 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 19,259.

Ontario has administered 21,475,030 vaccine doses (40,596 more than Tuesday), 10,351,311 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (41), Toronto (93), York Region (30) and Ottawa (54) account for 218 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.