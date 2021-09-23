COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 23, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 677** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 433 none, 41 partial, 148 full, 55 unknown), bringing the total to 581,908. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 566,386 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,677 people have died (seven more than Wednesday; six new deaths, one old case from data clean-up).

There are 307 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 193 in ICU and 134 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,853,335 (37,630 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 21,168.

Ontario has administered 21,519,784 vaccine doses (44,754 more than Wednesday), 10,378,380 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (76), Toronto (136), York Region (73) and Ottawa (29) account for 314 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.