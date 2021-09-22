Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 22, 2021:

There have been 580,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 574 cases from the previous day (351 unvaccinated, 33 partially, 140 fully vaccinated, 50 unknown). There have been 564,927 people recovered from the virus while 9,663 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,776,613 of which 21,449 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,585,732. The country has 27,488 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, two in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,900 in British Columbia, 2,574 in Alberta, 646 in Saskatchewan, 1,206 in Manitoba, 9,663 in Ontario, 11,335 in Quebec, 48 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,868 confirmed cases, of which 23 are active (three fewer than Monday) and 1,785 are recovered (five more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital, both in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 409 cases (nine active), Lanark County West 420 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 218 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 384 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville West 209 cases (three active) and Unknown/Out of Region 20 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 34 cases – six in Prescott-Russell and five in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Monday to 5,134 confirmed cases, of which 137 are active (17 more than Monday) and 4,884 are resolved (17 more than Monday). The update included 23 “new” cases for the EOHU which had been previously reported by Akwesasne’s health department. The number of deaths is 113. There are six people in hospital (two more than Monday) and one in the ICU (one more than Monday). There are five institutional outbreaks (one more than Monday). Testing increased 467 to 155,571. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,112 cases (38 active), SD&G 1,216 cases (20 active), Cornwall 1,413 cases (67 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports three new cases Tuesday: 397 total cases, 14 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,434,434 (+30,072, last update Sept. 21); EOHU 305,451 (last update Sept. 21, +572 from previous update Sept. 20); LGL 145,254 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 136,562 with second doses (last update Sept. 21, +1,511 first doses, +1,404 second doses since previous update Sept. 14).

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is considering a law to prohibit anti-vaccine protesters from demonstrating outside hospitals and schools. Legault calls the behaviour unacceptable.

New Brunswick reported another 65 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the province’s vaccine passport system was scheduled to go into effect hours later. Around three-quarters of the cases are people not fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States have climbed to more than 1,900 per day. It’s the first time it’s reached that level since March. Roughly 71 million Americans are unvaccinated, which health experts say the virus is preying on.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.