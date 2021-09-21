COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 574** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 351 none, 33 partial, 140 full, 50 unknown), bringing the total to 580,768. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 564,927 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,663 people have died (eight more than Monday).

There are 330 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 179 in ICU and 130 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,776,613 (23,631 more than Monday) and results are pending for 21,449.

Ontario has administered 21,434,434 vaccine doses (30,072 more than Monday), 10,327,192 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (80), Toronto (104), York Region (44) and Ottawa (58) account for 286 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.