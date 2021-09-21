Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:

There have been 580,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 610 cases from the previous day (362 unvaccinated, 43 partially, 152 fully vaccinated, 53 unknown). There have been 564,163 people recovered from the virus while 9,655 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,752,982 of which 9,337 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,581,910. The country has 27,434 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,899 in British Columbia, 2,545 in Alberta, 641 in Saskatchewan, 1,205 in Manitoba, 9,655 in Ontario, 11,326 in Quebec, 48 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four cases over the weekend to bring the regional total Monday to 1,866 confirmed cases, of which 26 are active (seven fewer than Friday) and 1,780 are recovered (11 more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital (one more than Friday), both in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 407 cases (seven active), Lanark County West 420 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 218 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 384 cases (13 active), Leeds-Grenville West 209 cases (three active) and Unknown/Out of Region 20 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 49 cases over the weekend – 10 in Prescott-Russell, nine in SD&G and 30 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Monday to 5,100 confirmed cases, of which 120 are active (30 more than Friday) and 4,867 are resolved (18 more than Friday). There was one death over the weekend to bring the total to 113. There are four people in hospital (two more than Friday) and none in the ICU (one fewer than Friday). There are four institutional outbreaks (two more than Friday). Testing increased 412 to 155,104. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,106 cases (32 active), SD&G 1,216 cases (21 active), Cornwall 1,408 cases (64 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active)(Akwesasne health department reports three new cases Monday: 394 total cases, 15 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,404,362 (+16,712, last update Sept. 20); EOHU 304,879 (last update Sept. 20, +1,095 from previous update Sept. 17); LGL 143,743 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 135,158 with second doses (last update Sept. 14, +1,078 first doses, +1,242 second doses since previous update Sept. 7).

The Upper Canada District School Board reported new COVID-19 cases Monday with staff or students at South Grenville District High School in Prescott and Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall. The board says in both cases the people were not at the schools when they were infectious. Both schools are open and running normally.

Pfizer says it has research showing its vaccine is safe for children aged five to 11. The company plans to provide Health Canada with the information to seek authorization for its use as soon as possible.

The United States will keep land borders closed to non-essential travel from Canada until at least October. The White House has given the okay for foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated to come to the U.S. in early November.

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system is now running. But a number of places such as retail, libraries, hotels, colleges and universities, are not mandated to follow the Restriction Exemption Program. Entertainment places like nightclubs and restaurants can operate normally if they have customers show proof-of-vaccination.

Two Alberta schools are closing their classrooms because so many students are not showing up because of COVID-19 infections. The schools are in rural areas of the province. The schools are going to online learning.

Third vaccine doses are available in Manitoba for staff and residents at First Nations-run personal care homes. Eventually, eligibility will expand to all personal care home residents.

New Brunswick has its highest single-day report of new cases since the pandemic began over a year-and-a-half ago. There were 75 new infections Sunday. The health-care system is struggling with the increase, according to health officials. There were a total of 199 cases on the weekend – over three-quarters were people not fully vaccinated.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.