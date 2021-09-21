Barrett re-elected in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – Conservative Michael Barrett has been re-elected in Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

With 84 per cent of polls reporting just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Barrett had a sound lead with 21,800 votes or 50.5 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Roberta Abbott was the closest challenger with 10,532 votes or 24.4 per cent.

New Democrat Michelle Taylor, People’s Party candidate Alex Cassell and the Green Party’s Lorraine Rekmans stood to finish in that order.

On the national front, the Justin Trudeau Liberals were projected by major Canadian media outlets to be back in Parliament as a minority government.

Trudeau, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh were all projected to win their seats.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul lost her bid to be an MP for a Toronto riding while People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier lost in a Quebec riding of Beauce.