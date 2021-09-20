COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 610** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 362 none, 43 partial, 152 full, 53 unknown), bringing the total to 580,194. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 564,163 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,655 people have died (two more than Sunday).

There are 233 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 177 in ICU and 123 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,752,982 (23,864 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 9,337.

Ontario has administered 21,404,362 vaccine doses (16,712 more than Sunday), 10,309,713 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (100), Toronto (126), York Region (71) and Ottawa (54) account for 351 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.