Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday September 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, September 20, 2021:

There have been 579,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 715 cases from the previous day (440 unvaccinated, 44 partially, 175 fully vaccinated, 56 unknown). There were 795 new cases on Friday and 821 on Saturday. There have been 563,535 people recovered from the virus while 9,653 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,729,118 of which 12,330 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total as of Friday is 1,569,186. The country has 27,370 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,888 in British Columbia, 2,523 in Alberta, 637 in Saskatchewan, 1,204 in Manitoba, 9,637 in Ontario, 11,318 in Quebec, 48 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia. Health Canada will update statistics today at 7:30 p.m.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,862 confirmed cases, of which 33 are active (no change from Thursday) and 1,769 are recovered (two more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 405 cases (seven active), Lanark County West 420 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 217 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 382 cases (16 active), Leeds-Grenville West 209 cases (three active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had its fourth straight day of a double-digit increase in cases with 16 cases Friday – five in Prescott-Russell, one in SD&G and 10 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,051 confirmed cases, of which 90 are active (15 more than Thursday) and 4,849 are resolved (one more than Thursday). The number of deaths is 112. There are two people in hospital and one in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are two institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Testing increased 918 to 154,692. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,096 cases (25 active), SD&G 1,207 cases (19 active), Cornwall 1,378 cases (43 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active)(Akwesasne health department: 385 total cases, 13 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,387,650 (+29,975, last update Sept. 19); EOHU 303,784 (last update Sept. 17, +741 from previous update Sept. 16); LGL 143,743 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 135,158 with second doses (last update Sept. 14, +1,078 first doses, +1,242 second doses since previous update Sept. 7).

A former Ontario bureaucrat is facing criminal charges after being earlier accused of embezzling $11 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Sanjay Madan is facing two counts each of fraud and breach of trust. He’s also being sued by the province for allegedly issuing and banking cheques under the Support for Families program, which helped with the cost of having children learn at home during the pandemic.

Albertans were able to start downloading their proof-of-vaccination cards on Sunday. But some have noted that the PDF files are easy to doctor and edit. A health ministry spokesperson acknowledged this noting that a more secure electronic QR code is coming.

Ontario non-essential businesses like restaurants, gyms and sports facilities will have to start asking for proof-of-vaccination on Wednesday. The province says enforcement will be gentle to start, especially with front-line staff at businesses doing most of the work.

Canadians looking to head to the states will be keeping tabs on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this week. Tuesday is the deadline for the federal agency to declare whether it will ease restrictions for non-essential travel or continue them.

Chris Rock has COVID-19. The comedian tweeted “trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.” Rock has earlier stated that he received the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.