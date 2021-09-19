COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 715** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 440 none, 44 partial, 175 full, 56 unknown), bringing the total to 579,584. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 563,535 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,653 people have died (six more than Saturday; five new cases; one old case due to data clean-up).

There are 245 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 182 in ICU and 129 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,729,118 (29,906 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 12,330.

Ontario has administered 21,387,650 vaccine doses (29,975 more than Saturday), 10,299,445 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (59), Toronto (139), York Region (68) and Ottawa (56) account for 322 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.