Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

There have been 575,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 577 cases from the previous day (349 unvaccinated, 54 partially, 125 fully vaccinated, 49 unknown). There have been 560,069 people recovered from the virus while 9,624 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,567,148 of which 17,141 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,555,121. The country has 27,263 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,866 in British Columbia, 2,471 in Alberta, 627 in Saskatchewan, 1,201 in Manitoba, 9,624 in Ontario, 11,312 in Quebec, 47 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,846 confirmed cases, of which 25 are active (four more than Monday) and 1,761 are recovered (no change from Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 401 cases (three active), Lanark County West 419 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 217 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 374 cases (12 active), Leeds-Grenville West 207 cases (one active) and Unknown/Out of Region 20 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 11 cases Tuesday – eight in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and one in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,002 confirmed cases, of which 65 are active (seven fewer than Monday) and 4,825 are resolved (18 more than Monday). The number of deaths is 112. There are two people in hospital (no change from Monday) and none in the ICU. There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 396 to 153,378. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,082 cases (21 active), SD&G 1,204 cases (26 active), Cornwall 1,346 cases (15 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active)(Akwesasne health department: 377 total cases, eight active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,212,026 (+28,657, last update Sept. 14); EOHU 300,746 (last update Sept. 14, +0 from previous update Sept. 13); LGL 143,743 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 135,158 with second doses (last update Sept. 14, +1,078 first doses, +1,242 second doses since previous update Sept. 7).

Ontario businesses won’t be required to validate people’s medical exemptions when new regulations for entry into non-essential businesses goes into effect in a week (Sept. 22). Health Minister Christine Elliott doesn’t expect many people will abuse the loophole.

The Upper Canada District School Board reported new cases of COVID-19 at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS), Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall, Rockland Public School and Maynard Public School. All the schools are open. The board says Viscount Alexander Public School has reopened after a one day closure, instead of being closed until at least Sept. 20. There is still an outbreak declared at the school because at least two cases are not linked. All the other schools remain open and running normally.

The northern portion of British Columbia has the most cases per capita as the number of active infections continues to climb, now at 6,165. There were 677 new infections Tuesday.

Saskatchewan had a single day record with 506 new cases on Tuesday. Premier Scott Moe is concerned about pressures on the health system. He says the pressures are driven by people who chose not to get vaccinated.

Alberta’s top doctor says lifting all public health restrictions in the province in July was a wrong move and now the province is in a state of crisis. Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the remarks during a conference call with doctors on Monday. While Premier Jason Kenney has rejected calls for a vaccine passport, Albertans will be able to print off proof-of-vaccination cards or download them on their smartphone.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has closed all schools in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and the surrounding area. The closure happened Tuesday after two weeks of classes. They will stay closed until Sept. 24. The region’s top doctor says the closure was needed to protest children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.