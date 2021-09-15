COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 593** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 348 none, 44 partial, 146 full, 55 unknown), bringing the total to 576,389. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 560,824 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,629 people have died (five more than Monday; four new deaths, one old case as part of clean-up).

There are 346 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 188 in ICU and 125 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,600,368 (33,220 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 18,006.

Ontario has administered 21,247,717 vaccine doses (35,691 more than Tuesday), 10,215,951 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (61), Toronto (141), York Region (39) and Ottawa (46) account for 287 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.