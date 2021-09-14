COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 14, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 577** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 349 none, 54 partial, 125 full, 49 unknown), bringing the total to 575,796. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 560,069 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,624 people have died (seven more than Monday; six new deaths, one old case as part of clean-up).

There are 363 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 192 in ICU and 119 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,567,148 (21,133 more than Monday) and results are pending for 17,141.

Ontario has administered 21,212,026 vaccine doses (28,657 more than Monday), 10,195,431 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (67), Toronto (116), York Region (46) and Ottawa (26) account for 255 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.