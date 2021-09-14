Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

There have been 575,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 600 cases from the previous day (388 unvaccinated, 44 partially, 125 fully vaccinated, 43 unknown). There have been 559,386 people recovered from the virus while 9,617 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,546,015 of which 9,242 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,551,072. The country has 27,238 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,865 in British Columbia, 2,462 in Alberta, 625 in Saskatchewan, 1,202 in Manitoba, 9,617 in Ontario, 11,305 in Quebec, 47 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 16 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total Monday to 1,842 confirmed cases, of which 21 are active (seven more than Friday) and 1,761 are recovered (nine more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital on a ventilator (new). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 399 cases (one active), Lanark County West 419 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 216 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 373 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville West 207 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 20 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 25 cases over the weekend – six in Prescott-Russell, 13 in SD&G and six in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Monday to 4,991 confirmed cases, of which 72 are active (four more than Friday) and 4,807 are resolved (21 more than Friday). The number of deaths is 112. There are two people in hospital (no change from Friday) and none in the ICU (down one from Friday). There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 246 to 152,982. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,074 cases (29 active), SD&G 1,202 cases (26 active), Cornwall 1,345 cases (14 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active)(Akwesasne health department: 377 total cases, eight active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,183,369 (+15,842, last update Sept. 13); EOHU 300,746 (last update Sept. 13, +1,093 from previous update Sept. 10); LGL 142,665 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 133,916 with second doses (last update Sept. 7, +1,162 first doses, +1,435 second doses since previous update Aug. 31).

Across the river, St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) added 222 newly confirmed cases Monday to bring the total to 9,541 cases. There are 591 active cases in the county with most of them in Canton (92), Ogdensburg (93), Massena (51) and Potsdam (47). There are 26 people in hospital, five fewer than Friday, and 109 people have died to date, one more than Friday. Fifty-two per cent of the county’s nearly 112,000 residents are vaccinated.

