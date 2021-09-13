COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 13, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 600** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 388 none, 44 partial, 125 full, 43 unknown), bringing the total to 575,219. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 559,386 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,617 people have died (six more than Sunday; four new deaths, two old cases as part of clean-up).

There are xxx people in hospital (PHO had technical error, no hospitalization data available), 189 in ICU and 116 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,546,015 (19,125 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 9,242.

Ontario has administered 21,183,369 vaccine doses (15,842 more than Sunday), 10,179,312 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (84), Toronto (114), York Region (67) and Ottawa (59) account for 324 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.