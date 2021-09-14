Manpower ends local Employment Outlook Survey

BROCKVILLE – After 20 years to giving a snapshot of hiring intentions of Brockville employers, Manpower is ending its local analysis.

But a regional and national Employment Outlook Survey will continue.

A spokesperson for ManpowerGroup tells Newswatch the firm has “introduced new survey methodology” that will split the country into regions in order go give a “more robust analysis of geographically representative hiring intentions.”

For our region, it will be an analysis for Ontario.

Suzanne Settino of The iPR Group, which handles distribution of the survey for ManpowerGroup, says the global survey has been around for 55 years but The iPR Group has been handling some degree of local analysis for at least 20 years.

The national Employment Outlook Survey of over 1,000 employers, released today (Sept. 14), shows 50 per cent plan to hire, 11 per cent anticipate cutbacks, 35 per cent are leaving things as is and 4 per cent are unsure, when it comes to hiring intentions for October through December this year.

The net employment outlook of 40 per cent is 31 percentage points higher than the previous three months and 35 points higher compared to October through December 2020.

A lack of skilled workers appears to be a major stumbling block with 59 per cent saying that’s their biggest challenge. Many are offering incentives such as flexible work schedules and more money.

As for training, firms say money (25 per cent) and time (15 per cent) are the biggest barriers to giving employees the skills they need.