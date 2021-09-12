COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 784** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 475 none, 66 partial, 182 full, 61 unknown), bringing the total to 574,619. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 558,759 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,611 people have died (six more than Saturday; four new deaths, two old cases as part of clean-up).

There are 289 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 184 in ICU and 107 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,526,890 (23,625 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 9,122.

Ontario has administered 21,167,527 vaccine doses (29,182 more than Saturday), 10,170,086 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (67), Toronto (147), York Region (65) and Ottawa (57) account for 336 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

