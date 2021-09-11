Three face drug charges after Gananoque traffic stop for seat belt

GANANOQUE – Three people are facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Gananoque early Friday morning (Sept. 10).

Gananoque police say they stopped a car after seeing a passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt and when the officer came up to the car they noticed open booze inside the car.

After an extensive search of the vehicle, officers found meth, cocaine and an opioid drug.

Town police say one of the three people arrested had a warrant for their arrest and was turned over to the Kingston Police Service. The other two were released after being charged.

A 25-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, all from Kingston, are charged with various drug-related charges.