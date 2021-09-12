Johnstown school among five with COVID-19 cases

BROCKVILLE – South Edwardsburg Public School is among five schools cited by the Upper Canada District School Board as having confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Johnstown school will continue running normally tomorrow (Monday), the board says.

The other schools are Viscount Alexander Public School and St. Lawrence Secondary School, both in Cornwall, and Vankleek Collegiate Institute and Pleasant Corners Public School, both in Vankleek Hill.

Meantime, based on assessments by the two regional health units in the school board’s coverage area, one of the Cornwall schools will be closed until at least next week.

Viscount Alexander will be closed until at least Sept. 20 while the remainder of schools are open and running normally.

The UCDSB is only saying that “at least one individual” at each school has tested positive. Actual numbers and whether it’s staff or students infected will come out in provincial reporting in the coming days.