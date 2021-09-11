COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 11, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 857** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 499 none, 80 partial, 211 full, 67 unknown), bringing the total to 573,835. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 558,021 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,605 people have died (15 more than Friday; eight new deaths, seven old cases as part of clean-up).

There are 363 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 180 in ICU and 114 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,503,265 (26,268 more than Friday) and results are pending for 13,280.

Ontario has administered 21,138,345 vaccine doses (40,220 more than Friday), 10,152,637 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (100), Toronto (170), York Region (77) and Ottawa (73) account for 420 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.