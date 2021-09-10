COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 10, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 848** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 534 none, 76 partial, 189 full, 49 unknown), bringing the total to 572,978. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 557,265 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,590 people have died (11 more than Thursday; five new deaths, six old cases as part of clean-up).

There are 361 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 177 in ICU and 113 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,476,997 (28,247 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 13,296.

Ontario has administered 21,098,125 vaccine doses (35,844 more than Thursday), 10,128,949 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (117), Toronto (166), York Region (77) and Ottawa (52) account for 412 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.