Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday September 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, September 10, 2021:

There have been 572,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 798 cases from the previous day (497 unvaccinated, 57 partially, 178 fully vaccinated, 66 unknown). There have been 556,495 people recovered from the virus while 9,579 have died (seven of the 10 new deaths reported are old cases due to data clean-up). The number of Ontario people tested is 17,448,750 of which 14,130 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,533,466. The country has 27,134 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,847 in British Columbia, 2,434 in Alberta, 616 in Saskatchewan, 1,199 in Manitoba, 9,579 in Ontario, 11,297 in Quebec, 47 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 1,825 confirmed cases, of which 13 are active (one more than Wednesday) and 1,752 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 397 cases (two active), Lanark County West 415 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 216 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 362 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville West 206 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 28 cases Thursday – three in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G, seven in Cornwall and 10 in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 4,961 confirmed cases, of which 83 are active (19 more than Wednesday) and 4,766 are resolved (nine more than Wednesday). The number of deaths is 112. There are three people in hospital and one in the ICU (no change). There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 158 to 152,416. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,068 cases (35 active), SD&G 1,183 cases (22 active), Cornwall 1,340 cases (23 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 370 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,062,281 (+38,391, last update Sept. 9); EOHU 298,852 (last update Sept. 9, +927 from previous update Sept. 8); LGL 142,665 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 133,916 with second doses (last update Sept. 7, +1,162 first doses, +1,435 second doses since previous update Aug. 31).

The Cornwall Police Service hopes to have a vaccination in place for its staff by the beginning of next month. Chief Designate Shawna Spowart told the police board Thursday that a policy that would allow for regular testing for unvaccinated employees is in the works. Close to 95 per cent of all employees have got the shot.

Alberta’s health minister isn’t saying whether new health restrictions will be put in place as the number of COVID-19 cases and people in in hospital continues to grow. Tyler Shandro wouldn’t say when pressed by reporters Thursday. The province had 1,510 new cases yesterday.

Four more coronavirus vaccines are about to go under review by the European Medicines Agency. The shots by CureVac and Novavax still haven’t been approved for use in Europe. Earlier this year, they both had efficacy rates of less than 50 per cent and 90 per cent respectively.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it’s foolish that people who refuse to get vaccinated stage protests over a vaccine passport. Dix adds it’s disrespectful to interfere with the care of hospital patients.

Fines are being beefed for people who disobey mask wearing on trains, planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hit first-time offenders with $500 to $1,000 fines and second offenders with $1,000 to $3,000 fines.

Sweeping federal vaccine requirements for U.S. workers are coming. President Joe Biden is expected to announce the requirements soon for workplaces with more than 100 workers. Workers would have to be vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.