COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 9, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 798** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 497 none, 57 partial, 178 full, 66 unknown), bringing the total to 572,130. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 556,495 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,579 people have died (10 more than Wednesday; three new deaths, seven old cases as part of clean-up).

There are 365 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 185 in ICU and 115 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,448,750 (29,684 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 14,130.

Ontario has administered 21,062,281 vaccine doses (38,391 more than Wednesday), 10,109,582 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (73), Toronto (159), York Region (72) and Ottawa (72) account for 376 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.