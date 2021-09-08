Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 8, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

There have been 570,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario Sunday, an increase of 564 cases from the previous day (339 unvaccinated, 37 partially, 130 fully vaccinated, 58 unknown). There were 581 cases on Labour Day Monday. There have been 554,953 people recovered from the virus while 9,553 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,397,226 of which 8,733 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total as of Friday was 1,525,646. The country has 27,067 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,842 in British Columbia, 2,407 in Alberta, 613 in Saskatchewan, 1,198 in Manitoba, 9,553 in Ontario, 11,293 in Quebec, 47 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added five cases over the long weekend to bring the regional total to 1,821 confirmed cases on Tuesday, of which 10 are active (one more than Friday) and 1,751 are recovered (four more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital (down one from Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 397 cases (three active), Lanark County West 414 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 216 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 361 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville West 206 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 19 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 31 cases over the long weekend – 21 in Prescott-Russell, four in SD&G and six in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Tuesday to 4,926 confirmed cases, of which 62 are active (16 fewer than Friday) and 4,752 are resolved (47 more than Friday). The number of deaths is at 112. There are three people in hospital (one fewer than Friday) and one in the ICU (no change). There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 236 to 151,822. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,062 cases (30 active), SD&G 1,173 cases (17 active), Cornwall 1,331 cases (12 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,985,716 (+14,391, last update Sept. 7); EOHU 297,303 (last update Sept. 7, +1,588 from previous update Sept. 3); LGL 142,665 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 133,916 with second doses (last update Sept. 7, +1,162 first doses, +1,435 second doses since previous update Aug. 31).

People who attended a weekend vaccine mandate protest outside the Cornwall Community Hospital may have come in contact with someone who knowingly went to the demonstration infected. The health unit is telling people to monitor for symptoms for the next week-and-a-half.

It didn’t take long for cases of COVID-19 to start popping up at the first day of school. The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario reported two active cases on Tuesday (Sept. 7) at St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Russell and J.L. Jordan Catholic School in Brockville. The board spokesperson told Newswatch the Russell case “has no impact on students.” Specific information on whether it was a staff member or a student will be revealed in provincial data in the coming days.

Yukon has launched an online credential system to allow residents to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The system, which will produce either a digital or paper copy, will work in other jurisdictions when Yukon residents are travelling.

A dozen Alberta mayors are part of a growing voice asking Premier Jason Kenney to institute a COVID-19 vaccine passport. The mayors from the Edmonton area believe it’s the best way to compel people to get the shot. It’s also supported by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.