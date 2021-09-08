COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 8, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 554** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 319 none, 56 partial, 136 full, 44 unknown), bringing the total to 571,332. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 555,723 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,569 people have died (16 more than Tuesday; 11 new deaths, five old cases as part of clean-up).

There are 375 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 194 in ICU and 115 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,419,066 (21,840 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,944.

Ontario has administered 21,023,890 vaccine doses (38,174 more than Tuesday), 10,089,234 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (46), Toronto (149), York Region (41) and Ottawa (22) account for 258 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.