COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 7, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 564** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 339 none, 37 partial, 130 full, 58 unknown), bringing the total to 570,778. There were 581 cases on Labour Day Monday. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 554,953 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,553 people have died (five more than Sunday).

There are 295 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 192 in ICU and 113 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,397,226 (17,118 more than Monday) and results are pending for 8,733.

Ontario has administered 20,985,716 vaccine doses (14,391 more than Monday), 10,068,507 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (52), Toronto (118), York Region (64) and Ottawa (30) account for 264 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.