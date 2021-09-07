Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday September 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

There have been 569,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario Sunday, an increase of 811 cases from the previous day (482 unvaccinated, 98 partially, 168 fully vaccinated, 63 unknown). There were 944 cases Saturday and 807 Friday. There have been 553,549 people recovered from the virus while 9,548 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,360,908 of which 8,469 have pending results. Numbers for Labour Day Monday will be included in today’s update at 10:30 a.m.

Canada’s coronavirus case total as of Friday was 1,511,212. The country has 27,006 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,827 in British Columbia, 2,390 in Alberta, 610 in Saskatchewan, 1,192 in Manitoba, 9,536 in Ontario, 11,291 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia. Health Canada updates figures from the long weekend at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added two cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,816 confirmed cases, of which nine are active (two more than Thursday) and 1,747 are recovered (no change from Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 397 cases (five active), Lanark County West 414 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 214 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 358 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 206 cases (one active) and Unknown/Out of Region 19 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added five cases Friday – two in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G and one in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,895 confirmed cases, of which 78 are active (one more than Thursday) and 4,705 are resolved (four more than Thursday). The number of deaths is at 112. There are four people in hospital (three more than Thursday) and still one in the ICU. There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 190 to 151,586. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,041 cases (32 active), SD&G 1,169 cases (24 active), Cornwall 1,325 cases (19 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,950,000 (+32,450, last update Sept. 5); EOHU 295,715 (last update Sept. 3, +728 from previous update Sept. 2); LGL 141,503 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 132,481 with second doses (last update Aug. 31, +1,403 first doses, +2,050 second doses since previous update Aug. 24).

Have you let that driver’s licence or health card lapse due to the pandemic? The Ontario government says its reinstating renewals of government cards and licence plate stickers. That applies to materials that expired on or after March 1, 2020. In order to meet the renewal requirement, the government has extended the deadline to Feb. 28, 2022. However, heavy commercial vehicle owners have until Dec. 31 to renew their validation. The government has also waived the in-person requirement for renewals for senior drivers aged 80 and older, which can be done online.

St. Lawrence College has updated its vaccination policy. As of today (Sept. 7), any going into the three campuses will be required to show proof of vaccination or show a recent negative COVID-19 test. The college says this is an update from just simply telling a college official you are vaccinated. The fall semester starts today with a mix of classroom and online learning.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is offering an incentive for people to get vaccinated – a $100 gift card for adults. Hospitals could be swamped as the province faces a wave of new cases powered by the Delta variant. A mask mandate has been reinstated in all indoor public spaces, except for classrooms. That’s left to local school boards. Sales of booze in bars and restaurants are cut off at 10 p.m.

Canada’s top doctor, Theresa Tam, says there’s an urgent need for people 18-39 years old to get vaccinated to stop the Delta variant. New models show Canada could see 15,000 new cases a day by October if the rate of transmission of the virus remains the same. As of Friday, 84 per cent of those 12 and older have had at least one dose; 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Canadian Medical Association, Ontario Medical Association and Ontario Hospital Association say doctors are being harassed by anti-vaxers. The OHA adds that the demonstrators opposing rules to get vaccinated are inflicting moral injury on health care staff.

The City of Ottawa has made vaccines mandatory for staff, contractors, volunteers and students. The new policy goes into effect Nov. 1. Employees who are not vaccinated face consequences that include unpaid leave up to an including dismissal.

Quebec reported 530 new cases of the virus on Labour Day but no new deaths in the previous 24 hours. Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted ICU admissions are going up.

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been dismissive of vaccines, has contracted COVID-19. Rogan says he caught the virus at a live show.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.