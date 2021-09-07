It’s back to school time

BROCKVILLE – It’s time for reading, writing and arithmetic.

Thousands of students across Brockville and Leeds-Grenville in the English Public and Catholic school system are heading back to class today (Tuesday).

Teachers and students will be navigating a new set of rules at school with the coronavirus pandemic and a fourth wave of the virus developing. There will be various screening and masking rules in place.

For the Upper Canada District School Board, it’s made up a screening form that parents will fill out at home daily and send with their child for the first two weeks of school (Sept. 7-17). It will also happen after a long weekend for holiday break.

For the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, a majority of the students will be doing in person classes. The board will be providing virtual learning at least for the first half of the school year.

Both boards have mandatory masking indoors for Grades 1-12.

As for getting to school, police will be watching for drivers who don’t stop for school buses and crossing guards and catching speeders in school safety zones.