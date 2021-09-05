COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 5, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 811** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 482 none, 98 partial, 168 full, 63 unknown), bringing the total to 569,633. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 553,549 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,548 people have died (three more than Friday; one new, two old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 266 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 179 in ICU and 104 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,360,908 (22,410 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 8,469.

Ontario has administered 20,950,000 vaccine doses (32,450 more than Saturday), 10,049,092 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (100), Toronto (156), York Region (59) and Ottawa (52) account for 367 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Public Health Ontario will not be publishing statistics on Monday, Sept. 6 due to Labour Day. Monday’s statistics will be reflected in the Tuesday update. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published on Monday, Sept. 6.