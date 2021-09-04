COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 4, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 944** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 559 none, 92 partial, 208 full, 85 unknown), bringing the total to 568,822. That’s a 0.2 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 552,976 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 9,545 people have died (nine more than Friday; four new, five old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 309 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 172 in ICU and 97 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,338,498 (26,259 more than Friday) and results are pending for 12,720.

Ontario has administered 20,917,550 vaccine doses (45,886 more than Friday), 10,031,003 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (118), Toronto (181), York Region (112) and Ottawa (39) account for 450 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Public Health Ontario will not be publishing statistics on Monday, Sept. 6 due to Labour Day. Monday’s statistics will be reflected in the Tuesday update. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published on Monday, Sept. 6.