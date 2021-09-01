Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday September 1, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, September 1, 2021:

There have been 565,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 525 cases from the previous day (326 unvaccinated, 43 partially, 91 fully vaccinated, 65 unknown). There have been 550,179 people recovered from the virus while 9,503 have died (three of five newly reported deaths are old cases from data clean-up). The number of Ontario people tested is 17,228,588 of which 13,044 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,499,165. The country has 26,932 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,816 in British Columbia, 2,375 in Alberta, 603 in Saskatchewan, 1,189 in Manitoba, 9,503 in Ontario, 11,286 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit removed one active case from central Leeds-Grenville Tuesday to bring the regional total down to 1,812 confirmed cases, of which 10 are active (one fewer than Monday) and 1,742 are recovered (no change from Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital (one more than Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 394 cases (six active), Lanark County West 415 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 214 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 357 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 19 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had a net increase of one case Tuesday – three were added in Prescott-Russell but two were taken away in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,855 confirmed cases, of which 52 are active (four fewer than Monday) and 4,691 are resolved (five more than Monday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 279 to 150,977. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,029 cases (24 active), SD&G 1,155 cases (14 active), Cornwall 1,311 cases (12 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,757,954 (+31,176, last update Aug. 31); EOHU 293,928 (last update Aug. 31, +435 from previous update Aug. 30); LGL 141,503 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 132,481 with second doses (last update Aug. 31, +1,403 first doses, +2,050 second doses since previous update Aug. 24).

The Ottawa Catholic District School Board has made masks mandatory for students in kindergarten. That includes on public transit and school buses. The board says up to three-quarters of kindergarten students wore masks last year when it was an option.

A national survey shows people in Alberta are the most hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those asked, 16 per cent say they won’t get the vaccine. Nationally, the average is nine per cent. The survey also shows the vast majority of people plan to get the shots.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says an advisory from the State Department to reconsider travel to Canada was mainly directed at those who are unvaccinated. She says Americans who are fully vaccinated and follow safety precautions can still travel north of the border. But the direction is drawing concern from Canada’s tourism sector ahead of a major long weekend that the advisory might keep people away.

British Columbia’s top doctor is encouraging people in close contact with young children to get vaccinated as the school year begins. Dr. Bonnie Henry says around 600,000 kids are younger than 12 and can’t get a shot.

Quebec’s vaccine passport system begins today (Wednesday). The province had 425 new cases and one more death on Tuesday.

