COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 31, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 525** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 326 none, 43 partial, 91 full, 65 unknown), bringing the total to 565,550. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 550,179 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,503 people have died (five more than Monday, three are old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 336 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 158 in ICU and 93 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,228,588 (19,643 more than Monday) and results are pending for 13,044.

Ontario has administered 20,757,954 vaccine doses (31,176 more than Monday), 9,942,834 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (60), Toronto (120), York Region (30) and Ottawa (10) account for 220 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.