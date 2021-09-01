COVID-19 Ontario Update: September 1, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 656** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 397 none, 52 partial, 152 full, 55 unknown), bringing the total to 566,206. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 550,829 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,516 people have died (13 more than Tuesday; seven new, six old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 339 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 163 in ICU and 96 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,256,160 (27,572 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 12,846.

Ontario has administered 20,792,657 vaccine doses (34,703 more than Tuesday), 9,964,336 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (59), Toronto (158), York Region (76) and Ottawa (22) account for 315 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.