Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 30, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 30, 2021:

There have been 564,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 740 cases from the previous day (425 unvaccinated, 64 partially, 189 fully vaccinated, 62 unknown). There were 781 new cases reported Friday and 835 on Saturday. There have been 548,959 people recovered from the virus while 9,478 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,190,384 of which 8,739 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,486,436. The country has 26,890 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, one in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,807 in British Columbia, 2,364 in Alberta, 596 in Saskatchewan, 1,189 in Manitoba, 9,489 in Ontario, 11,285 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 94 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained unchanged Friday with a regional total of 1,806 confirmed cases, of which nine are active (two fewer than Thursday) and 1,737 are recovered (two more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 389 cases (one active), Lanark County West 415 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 213 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville East 357 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 19 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 10 cases Friday – one in Prescott-Russell, five in SD&G and four in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,829 confirmed cases, of which 41 are active (seven more than Thursday) and 4,676 are resolved (three more than Thursday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 205 to 150,527. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,017 cases (18 active), SD&G 1,148 cases (10 active), Cornwall 1,304 cases (10 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,709,011 (+29,695, last update Aug. 29); EOHU 291,146 (last update Aug. 27, +1,036 from previous update Aug. 26); LGL 140,100 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 130,431 with second doses (last update Aug. 24, +1,001 first doses, +3,054 second doses since previous update Aug. 17).

After saying it wouldn’t be pursued, the Ontario government is expected to unveil a proof-of-vaccination system this week, according to a senior government source. The certificate would be required in non-essential settings like bars and restaurants. Quebec already has a proof-of-vaccination system in place.

The Ontario COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force will wrap up its work on Tuesday (Aug. 31) now that 75 per cent of eligible Ontarians have been vaccinated. The task force was created in November last year to devise a plan for rolling out vaccines.

The LGL District Health Unit has added an online tool for residents to register their vaccination if they received their first or second shot, or both, outside the province. You can find that online portal here. The health unit is still accepting these applications by mail or at the office.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit closed its vaccination booking center on Friday. The phone line has been running since early this year to help with booking appointments. “As the number of residents vaccinated has increased, calls to the booking center have decreased so it’s the right time to close the booking center while continuing to offer ways to access COVID-19 vaccine,” the health unit says. Those include the online booking portal, walk-in clinics or your local doctor.

Cornwall Community Hospital will require all staff, doctors, contractors, volunteers and students to be fully vaccinated. The new rule, approved by the hospital’s board of governors, comes into effect Oct. 15. CCH says 86 per cent of their staff and 99 per cent of medical staff are fully vaccinated at this point.

Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada have approved the Moderna vaccine for use in kids ages 12 to 17. Previously, Pfizer was the only vaccine approved for the age group.

A Mississauga company received $75,000 from the Ontario Together Fund toward its $300,000 spend on its new machining center. Guide Woodworking will be making 500 acrylic protective barriers a month for reception areas and service counters. The Ontario Together Fund is meant to support made-in-Ontario solutions for pandemic-related supplies so the province is not reliant on outside or overseas supply chain sources.

As America’s schools open, there’s evidence cases of COVID-19 among children are increasing and NBC News reports an increasing number of U.S. pediatric wings of hospitals are expected to fill up. Meantime, a judge in hard-hit Florida ruled Friday that the governor’s ban on mask mandates in the classroom is unlawful.

A man who opposed mask wearing and other restrictions and led a “Freedom Rally” last year in his Central Texas community has died from COVID-19. Caleb Wallace – a 30-year-old father of three – died one month after being admitted into the ER. His wife, who is pregnant with their fourth child, announced his death on a crowdfunding website.

