COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 30, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 694** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 403 none, 73 partial, 167 full, 51 unknown), bringing the total to 565,025. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 549,499 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,498 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 226 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 160 in ICU and 93 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,208,945 (18,561 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 6,973.

Ontario has administered 20,726,778 vaccine doses (17,767 more than Sunday), 9,923,606 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (104), Toronto (121), York Region (98) and Ottawa (44) account for 367 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.