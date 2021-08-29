COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 29, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 740** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 425 none, 64 partial, 189 full, 62 unknown), bringing the total to 564,331. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 548,959 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,498 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 214 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 158 in ICU and 98 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,190,384 (22,890 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 8,739.

Ontario has administered 20,709,011 vaccine doses (29,695 more than Saturday), 9,911,914 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (63), Toronto (141), York Region (63) and Ottawa (31) account for 298 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.