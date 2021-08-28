COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 28, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 835** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 500 none, 100 partial, 160 full, 75 unknown), bringing the total to 563,591. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 548,398 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,496 people have died (seven more than Friday, six of seven are old cases and added as part of data clean-up).

There are 343 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 162 in ICU and 87 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,167,494 (28,528 more than Friday) and results are pending for 11,509.

Ontario has administered 20,679,316 vaccine doses (37,716 more than Friday), 9,892,465 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (114), Toronto (168), York Region (102) and Ottawa (35) account for 419 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.