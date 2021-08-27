COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 781** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 485 none, 83 partial, 147 full, 66 unknown), bringing the total to 562,756. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 547,823 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 9,489 people have died (17 more than Thursday, 14 are old cases and added as part of data clean-up).

There are 306 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 158 in ICU and 87 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,138,966 (30,063 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 11,588.

Ontario has administered 20,641,600 vaccine doses (36,195 more than Thursday), 9,867,920 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (96), Toronto (185), York Region (93) and Ottawa (33) account for 407 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.