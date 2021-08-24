Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 24, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 24, 2021:

There have been 560,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 639 cases from the previous day (411 unvaccinated, 65 partially, 124 fully vaccinated, 39 unknown). There have been 545,572 people recovered from the virus while 9,453 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 17,037,313 of which 7,322 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,473,624. The country has 26,814 deaths from the virus – eight in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,801 in British Columbia, 2,348 in Alberta, 586 in Saskatchewan, 1,188 in Manitoba, 9,453 in Ontario, 11,280 in Quebec, 46 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 93 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added five cases Monday to bring the regional total to 1,802 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (two fewer than Friday) and 1,726 are recovered (seven more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 388 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 414 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 213 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 355 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 205 cases (zero active) and Unknown 19 cases (three active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added six cases Monday – five in Prescott-Russell and one in SD&G – to bring the regional total to 4,797 confirmed cases, of which 16 are active (three more than Friday) and 4,666 are resolved (three more than Friday). The number of deaths is at 112. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There are no institutional outbreaks (down from one Friday). Testing increased 243 to 149,856. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,004 cases (nine active), SD&G 1,138 cases (two active), Cornwall 1,295 cases (two active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 360 cases (three active).

Vaccines: Ontario 20,489,564 (+22,589, last update Aug. 23); EOHU 287,859 (last update Aug. 23, +1,351 from previous update Aug. 20); LGL 139,099 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 127,377 with second doses (last update Aug. 17, +1,325 first doses, +4,335 second doses since previous update Aug. 10).

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis is hedging his bets that the health unit will be doing mass immunization of third doses in the future. “I do suspect that we will be giving third doses,” he said Monday during a weekly news conference. Roumeliotis says they are awaiting guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and research from other countries like Israel which are already doing third doses. The priority would be high risk populations such as those in nursing and long-term care homes.

The Brockville campus of St. Lawrence College is running a walk-in vaccination clinic today (Aug. 24) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 104 for students and their families who need first or second doses. In Cornwall, students, staff and members of the general public can go to the gymnasium from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. today (Aug. 24) to get a first or second shot.

The Ontario government has extended the wage top-up for front line health care workers until the end of October. The $169 million spend by the government will see home care, community care, long-term care, hospital and specific workers with children get anywhere from $2 to $3 per hour more depending on their field. The most recent top-up announced in June was set to expire yesterday (Aug. 23).

If you plan to visit TD Place in Ottawa for a Redblacks game or other sporting event, you will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to get in. The rule will apply to anyone 12 and older and starts Sept. 12. The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group says health and safety inside the facility is their top priority.

The CFL has postponed Thursday’s game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Elks after an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Edmonton team.

The Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration. Over 200 million shots have been given since December in America under the drug’s emergency use provision.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.