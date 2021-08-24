COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 24, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 486** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 249 none, 41 partial, 114 full, 52 unknown), bringing the total to 560,637. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 546,113 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,471 people have died (18 more than Monday, 16 of which are old cases due to data clean-up).

There are 295 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 156 in ICU and 85 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,054,682 (17,369 more than Monday) and results are pending for 11,370.

Ontario has administered 20,526,219 vaccine doses (36,655 more than Monday), 9,793,814 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (82), Toronto (129), York Region (45) and Ottawa (12) account for 268 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.