COVID-19 Ontario Update: August 23, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 639** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 411 none, 65 partial, 124 full, 39 unknown), bringing the total to 560,151. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 545,572 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 9,453 people have died (zero more than Sunday).

There are 204 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 151 in ICU and 82 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 17,037,313 (19,866 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 7,322.

Ontario has administered 20,489,564 vaccine doses (22,589 more than Sunday), 9,770,389 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (97), Toronto (124), York Region (91) and Ottawa (27) account for 339 of today’s cases.

***Sometimes ICU numbers exceed hospital numbers because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.